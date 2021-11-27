At least three people died in three separate crashes on Bay Area highways early Thursday morning, a grim start to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The first fatal crash was a multi-vehicle collision in Belmont. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 just south of the Ralston Avenue interchange around 3 a.m., closing the lanes for four hours, according to the California Highway Patrol
The second crash was in Napa, when a pedestrian on State Route 221 at Streblow Drive was hit by oncoming traffic around 5 a.m., the CHP said. The roadway reopened around 6:45 a.m.
The third crash took place in Byron, in Contra Costa County, around 6 a.m., according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. The collision on Vasco Road near Walnut Boulevard killed one person, injured two and caused major damage to two vehicles, Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero said.
