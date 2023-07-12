The Fish Market in San Mateo will close in September due to “changing market conditions, and other factors influencing [its] ability to continue to provide the high-quality seafood experience they built their legacy on.”
The San Mateo location will be joined by the one in Palo Alto, and its fishery, Farallon, in South San Francisco.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Palo Alto and San Mateo locations,” Dwight Colton, president of The Fish Market, said in a press release. “For nearly five decades, we have remained committed to our founders’ mission of providing the highest-quality, freshest, expertly-prepared seafood in a friendly atmosphere.”
There will be specials and a commemorative menu in August and September. The first Fish Market was founded in 1976 in Palo Alto and a number of locations have opened over the years. The Southern California locations, Del Mar and the downtown San Diego waterfront, will remain open.
