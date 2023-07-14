Editor,
The 41-year-old Fish Market restaurant will be closing this September for sure.
Editor,
The 41-year-old Fish Market restaurant will be closing this September for sure.
It will be replaced by housing — over 200 condos. This is symptomatic of what is happening in San Mateo.
Things are getting out of balance. Housing is displacing retail, drugstores, supermarkets and grocery stores, small businesses, services, etc. This causes limited shopping choices, open space and more inter-city and cross-town driving with more gas consumption, more time on the road and traffic congestion to search for substitutes.
Try to find another full service fish restaurant and even by the water — maybe in Half Moon Bay? Kmart disappeared so driving to Target? Rite Aid on Delaware Street is empty so driving to Laurelwood? Trag’s is gone and Draeger’s is on the chopping block, so driving to another supermarket? All the stores in the Rite Aid complex on Delaware are going so driving to San Carlos for Ross? Trader Joes is “planned” to stay. However, the complex demolition is delayed; the Hillsdale TJ’s is still uncertain. If “plans” don’t work out, both could be gone so driving to San Carlos TJ’s? And more cross-town driving if only one returns. Southern part of Hillsdale Shopping Center is going including Barnes and Noble so driving to Redwood City? Borel Shopping Center was sold to a developer. Longtime Windy City Pizza there is gone and they cited imminent development.
This is being caused, in part, by the economy, but mainly by the state-mandated excessive “housing quotas” each city has to meet each year. It’s all out of balance and will seriously negatively affect our quality of life. If this upsets you, then contact your state legislators, Josh Becker and Diane Papan, and let them know how you feel. There is strength in numbers.
Gary Isoardi
San Mateo
