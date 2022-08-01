A proposed housing development at 1885 S. Norfolk St. that would remove the popular Fish Market restaurant has received Planning Commission acceptance for the project, with feedback to add more ground floor retail, parking and design changes.
“Initially, I thought this project looked way too massive, and then I looked at the drawings and saw how it fits perfectly on that site. It’s like it was thought of years ago that this could be a great multifamily spot,” Vice Chair John Ebneter.
The applicant, Windy Hill Property Ventures, said the development would be five stories, reaching around 60 feet, and be over 480,000 feet of multifamily residential. There would be 321 rental units, with 24 studios, 188 one bedroom and 109 two bedrooms. Around 24 units would be affordable, with the development using state density bonuses to increase housing. The one-bedroom units mostly range from 589 square feet to 729, with the two bedrooms around 1,071 square feet to 1,175. There would be a five-story parking garage of 376 spaces, with a parking ratio of 1.17 spaces per unit. No street parking in front of the project would be available. There are 216 long-term bicycle stalls on the ground level of the garage. The height would be around 54 feet, exceeding the maximum allowed of 35 feet in the current zoning area, which is C1.
“The site is going to be empty, so housing is a good use for the site. Housing makes sense there,” Chair Margaret Williams said, although she wanted the building height reduced.
The site currently has Fish Market and a furniture warehouse, with the project near the city’s Marina Library branch to the north, Parkside Plaza shopping center to the west, Fashion Island Boulevard in the south and Seal Slough to the east. The architectural style combines early Spanish mission revival for the northern portion and a “cannery” style on the southern side. The proposal differs significantly from the March 2021 proposal of 74 single-family waterfront townhomes. However, the economics did not work, and improved density was needed.
Mike Field of Windy Hill said that Fish Market ownership had given its blessing for housing, as the sellers wanted to get out of the restaurant business. Fish Market owners may retain partial ownership but do not want to continue the restaurant. Field said the positives are it is in a beautiful location near the water and its proximity to amenities, transit and a public library.
“We saw this site and said if there was ever an apartment site that made sense, this is it, and we talked to the Fish Market folks about it, and they were supportive,” Field said.
Residents in nearby areas remained worried about traffic in the surrounding areas, homeless encampments, inadequate parking, people using street parking in front of homes, and the building height. Rich Hedges, representing nearby Harbortown homeowners, wanted limited construction times for traffic near Fashion Island Boulevard, soil contamination and help for parking.
“Fashion Island Boulevard is the only east-west corridor south of Third Avenue and north of Belmont that allows access to the east side of San Mateo,” Hedges said.
Most of the Planning Commission wanted more retail on the bottom floor, given that waterfront dining could attract tenants and provide a place for people to meet.
“I think it would be advantageous to the development if there were at least a coffee shop or a delicatessen,” Ebneter said. “Out of 482,000 square feet, you could carve out 10,000 or 12,000 and have some amenities that could be a boon to the project.”
Commissioner Seema Patel asked for more air quality protections for residents given the site’s proximity to State Route 92, particularly those in affordable housing units. Williams suggested father setbacks of 20 feet instead of the proposed 7 feet near 92. Patel said the future roof deck and other areas to the north side should be protected from hazardous air and wanted parking garage architecture changes.
“I understand the desire to hide the parking garage, but could the parking garage be pushed to the side of the site along 92 and used as a buffer against particulates in the air?” Patel asked.
Commissioner Adam Nugent suggested additional visitor parking and three-bedroom units in the plans to help families.
“I hate to push for more parking given that we need to be moving to other modes, but given the number of units, four or five visitor parking spots is probably not enough,” Nugent said.
