A San Mateo man accused of striking four boys with his car in Burlingame after driving it onto the sidewalk has been denied mental health diversion and will return to the criminal court system, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Omeed Sean Adibi, 21, is accused of hitting the boys after erroneously believing they had earlier vandalized his car, according to prosecutors.
Two 12-year-old boys and three 13-year-old boys were walking on Howard Avenue near Clarendon Road when Adibi hit them with the Mercedes, prosecutors said. One 12-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury, and one of the 13-year-old victims suffered a spinal injury and lung bruising, prosecutors said.
The incident occurred on the evening of Feb. 29, 2020. On Sept. 29, a judge decided he remained a danger to the community. The judge said he had a history of violent criminal behavior and failing treatment programs. His next jury trial date is April 7.
