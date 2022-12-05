One of two brothers said to have robbed and assaulted two people at a San Mateo laundromat in October has been arrested, announced police on Thursday.
San Mateo Police Department officers first responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Shoreview Laundromat at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 16.
Police said one suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Alameda resident Mosese Taunaholo, allegedly walked inside the laundromat and brandished a handgun at a man. After the man refused to go outside, Taunaholo began to punch him and carried him outside, said police.
He was then joined by his brother, Tevita Taunaholo, and together they assaulted the victim until he was unconscious, according to the police. They also took his car keys and personal belongings.
Police said shortly after the brothers assaulted another person who arrived to the laundromat, and took their car keys as well.
Both victims were brought to the hospital, and one is still receiving treatment, said police.
The two then fled the area, driving the victims’ cars eastbound on Dakota Street.
Later that day, police officers located one of the cars at Southland Mall in Hayward, and later found Mosese Taunaholo exiting a bathroom. At the scene, police said they confiscated three wallets, a replica handgun and one of the victim’s stolen keys.
Upon further investigation, police identified 21-year-old Philimon Lauaki as a suspect in the robberies. He was arrested in Oakland.
Tevita Taunaholo still remains at large, said police. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kurt Rodenspiel at (650) 522-7662 or by email krodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org.
