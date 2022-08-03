Street Life Ministries in Redwood City has raised $2 million to launch and sustain its new Homeless to Healthy (H2H) program — the only Christian residential rehab program between San Jose and San Francisco.
Street Life’s three-person staff, with help from an army of volunteers, was able to raise $1 million in donations in less than a year and that $1 million was then matched by an anonymous philanthropist.
“We could not be more excited about reaching this huge fundraising milestone, which will sustain H2H for up to four years,” David Shearin, executive director/lead pastor for SLM, said.
H2H will do much more than free participants from their addictions and get them off the streets. Participants in this 12-month program will also develop a strong spiritual foundation to support their recovery, be given access to educational opportunities, job training and mental health services, learn basic life skills and be equipped to live independently and give back to the community after graduation.
