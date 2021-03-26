In response to recent crimes that have sparked fear and anxiety in the Asian and Pacific Islanders community, high school students have planned a rally against hate in Foster City between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Leo J. Ryan Park.
Members of the City Council, teens and the police chief will speak and address the recent events.
According to organizers, “Even though staying indoors and ignoring what is happening is an option, high school students have decided to turn their fear into action and call for change and solidarity. They believe that in times like this communities need to focus on unity within diversity.”
