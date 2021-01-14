A man who had his storage locker burglarized was able to find the stolen items on Facebook Marketplace and San Mateo police arrested a man in connection after posing as a potential buyer in a sting operation this week.

At about 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, San Mateo police began investigating a burglary at a storage locker on the 100 block of West Third Avenue. The victim found two of the stolen items online from a subject out of San Jose. Over two days, the investigating officer was able to engage the “seller” as a prospective buyer to purchase the suspected stolen items. An agreement was reached and a meeting was set up at the Marina Plaza, according to police.

tools.jpeg

At about 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, police were there with backup and arrested Tyghe Mullin, 32, of San Jose. He had numerous warrants, drug paraphernalia and credit card and other personal information that did not belong to him. There were at least four items that belonged to the victim and Mullin admitted he knew the property was stolen and that he was the one interacting with the officer on Facebook. However, he denied being responsible for the initial burglary and was not the “seller” depicted on Facebook Marketplace, according to police.

Investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription