A man was stabbed multiple times by unknown suspects following an alcohol-induced argument in unincorporated Menlo Park late last month, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The injuries are not life threatening.
An unknown number of attackers in a group of five male suspects stabbed one male victim with a knife at 12:32 a.m. Feb. 29 in front of Tacos El Fogon, located at 3387 Middlefield Road.
They fled before deputies arrived and are still at large, said police spokeswoman Detective Rosemerry Blankswade, adding “alcohol appeared to be a factor for all involved.”
The victim is in his 30s and one of the five suspects is in his 20s. No other information about them is available. An investigation is ongoing.
