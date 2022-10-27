U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, on Thursday evening held the first of four farewell town hall meetings as she ends a long career of public service, including nearly 15 years in Congress.
Thursday’s town hall was at 6 p.m. at the Burlingame Community Center at 850 Burlingame Ave., and will be followed by one at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club at 530 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay and two more at later dates, according to Speier’s office.
Speier announced last November that she would not seek reelection. She served on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and in the state Legislature before first being elected to Congress in 2008.
California Assemblymember Kevin Mullin and county Supervisor David Canepa advanced in June’s primary election to a runoff on Nov. 8 to decide who will take over Speier’s seat in Congress.
The series of town halls held by Speier are titled “Celebrating Democracy” and are meant to summarize her work in Congress and thank her constituents for their support over the years.
“It’s been an extraordinary honor to serve the people of San Mateo County for almost 40 years. These town halls will be an opportunity for me to report on my work on their behalf,” the congresswoman said, adding, “While I’m leaving Congress, I’m not leaving my constituents. I will find ways to help them in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.