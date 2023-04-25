A seven-story development in the Lindenville neighborhood of South San Francisco that calls for 262 apartment units received Planning Commission approval.
The project at 1477 Huntington Ave. consists of 262 apartment units, with 15% of the units affordable housing, for around 39 units. The project’s location, housing and design led to unanimous support at the commission’s April 20 meeting to make the findings and entitlements required to move the project forward.
“It’s an underdeveloped area, and you are adding substance to a new and upcoming neighborhood because that whole area is going to be developed in a few years,” Planning Commissioner Sam Shihadeh said of the project’s location.
The seven-story building would be a maximum of 85 feet. There would be 178 one-bedroom units, 59 two-bedroom units and 25 studio units. The proposal calls for 288 resident parking spaces, with 144 bike parking stalls. There will be 122 spaces for electric vehicles. The building is designated a flex-high-rise building, with a proposed density of 132 units per acre, with a maximum permitted 140 units per acre.
Speaking at the April 20 meeting, Planning Commissioner John Baker called for more housing units and fewer parking spots in future projects, praising the reduced parking numbers in the Huntington Avenue site. Given the proximity to transit, Baker and Planning Commissioner Sarah Funes-Ozturk felt less parking was important for the project. The site is around .4 miles from the San Bruno BART station, 1.1 miles from the San Bruno Caltrain station and .25 miles from two SamTrans bus stations.
“It’s always better to have less parking if you are near transit, especially because it’s Caltrain, BART and the Centennial Trail to get to areas between the city,” she said.
Overton Moore Properties, a real estate developer in Torrence, is the applicant and owner of the site. Will McPhee, a vice president with Overton Moore Properties, said the company liked the site for its up-and-coming employment centers, amenities and proximity to transit.
“It’s a well-located property for connectivity,” McPhee said.
The surrounding area is largely low-density commercial buildings, with the site previously a single-story office building leased by AT&T. A representative of the adjacent property at 1487 Huntington Ave. spoke and supported the project because it would help build a better neighborhood and increase housing in the area, with another speaker praising the development for meeting city housing goals. Overton Moore will also pay over $5.5 million in impact fees.
