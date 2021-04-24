Expanding access to below-market rate housing and finding ways to develop more affordable units are among the focuses of South San Francisco officials seeking to enhance social equity by lowering the cost of living.
The South San Francisco Commission on Social and Racial Equity discussed Wednesday, April 21, ways to assure that residents struggling to afford high rents and expensive housing prices will be able to fend off the threat of displacement.
The housing discussion is the most recent in a series of efforts by the commission formed amid the social justice movement last summer designed to assure city officials are adequately supporting those needing the most assistance.
City Manager Mike Futrell said the commission’s various approaches, including its most recent focus on housing affordability, is intended to lift up all residents and “really punch poverty in the nose.” To achieve that goal, he detailed the various commitments worth more than $6 million that officials have made to launch social equity programs.
Those initiatives include the South San Francisco City Council setting $2 million aside for a direct financial aid program to residents, $2.2 million for workforce development center to be established downtown and $2 million toward closing the digital divide, which includes giving out free laptops to qualified residents.
Considering the variety of programs, Futrell shared officials’ fervor for attacking the critical issue.
“City staff and City Council is very enthusiastic about this opportunity, this promise that through this strategy — well-resourced and sustainable — we can make a really positive difference in South San Francisco,” he said.
To expand on those efforts, officials discussed ways to develop more affordable housing and examined the challenges that can stunt those efforts.
A primary shared interest among commission members is facilitating construction of more units accessible for those not earning the high salaries offered in the local technology or life sciences industry.
But apartment builders are often reluctant to build deeply affordable units in their projects, said Commissioner Norm Faria, who noted most often developers are only inclined to construct moderately affordable units.
Faria said getting builders to move from units reserved for those making 80% of the area median income to the 30% of 40% level is “like pulling teeth.” Vice Mayor Mark Nagales said officials must remain focused on partnering with nonprofit organizations and other similar agencies that can leverage tax credits or other financial incentives to construct affordable housing.
What’s more, Nagales and Faria both agreed officials should more clearly translate affordability, because the technical definition is different from what most may expect. Officials gauge affordability according to percentage earned of the area median income, which last year was $139,000 annually for family of two. So with local salaries so high, often even those considered technically affordable are unattainable to most.
Further regarding communication, many agreed officials should ramp up their outreach to assure those who are eligible for housing support programs are aware of what assistance the city can provide.
Collaborating with the local school district, working through the community navigators proposed by the commission and using the forthcoming downtown workforce development center as a hub for information sharing were among the outlets identified to enhance awareness.
“There is never enough communication. So whatever we can do to outreach, let’s focus on that,” Faria said.
Commissioner Kayla Powers also questioned what accountability measures could be established locally to assure South San Francisco meets its affordable housing development goals. Ostensibly there are state programs designed to enforce development standards, but even those programs are limited in their reach, so Powers called on South San Francisco officials to take responsibility.
Looking ahead, the South San Francisco City Council is expected to further discuss the issue of housing affordability during a study session Tuesday, April 27.
“I think that has been a very rich, deep conversation,” said consultant Kym Dorman who facilitated the talk.
