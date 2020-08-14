A South San Francisco man pleaded no contest Thursday to charges including assault with a deadly weapon, for which he faces 12 to 16 years in prison, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Rodrigo Prieto, 28, is accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in January 2018 and then attacking a man who had slept over the night before. A fist fight followed and the victim had the upper hand, until Prieto allegedly went into the kitchen and returned with a 7-inch knife, prosecutors said.
The victim fled into the bedroom, but Prieto broke the door down and stabbed him in the torso, just missing the heart, prosecutors said. Prieto fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with a punctured lung.
