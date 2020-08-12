A South San Francisco man who prosecutors say pointed a rifle at a man delivering $1,270 in pay was sentenced to five years probation Tuesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Donnie Ray Rodriguez, 37, was sentenced to supervised probation on condition he spend 281 days in county jail with 101 days credit for time served and not contact the victims.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, whose office requested a state prison sentence, said the judge on the case “really showed leniency by giving [Rodriguez] probation.”
Rodriguez worked for one of the victims driving luxury RVs to customers who rented the vehicles for trips, prosecutors said. That victim owed Rodriguez $1,270 and drove from his home in Southern California with a 68-year-old passenger to pay the debt.
When they arrived at Rodriguez’s home in South San Francisco, he appeared wearing all camouflage clothing, tactical gloves, sunglasses and carrying an AR-15 rifle as well as a Glock pistol with an extended magazine on his hip, prosecutors said.
Rodriguez pointed the rifle at the driver and ordered him inside his house where he searched him and removed his car keys to prevent him from leaving. The victim was fearful he would be killed inside, prosecutors said.
Rodriguez then allegedly pointed the rifle at the passenger, took his cellphone at gunpoint and ordered him to stay in the car while he searched it, prosecutors said.
The driver was able to call 911 and police arrested Rodriguez. Police found two more firearms inside the home and several hundred rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said.
Rodriguez pleaded no contest Feb. 10 to robbery and other charges.
