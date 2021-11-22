Police in San Mateo said an alert community member played a role in the arrest of a suspect in a sexual battery of a woman in a laundromat Monday.
The community member recognized the suspect in a photo police shared Thursday seeking the public’s help apprehending the suspect. The community member called police with information about the suspect that led to the suspect’s arrest on a date not specified in the news release, which also did not name the suspect.
In Monday’s incident reported at the laundromat, the victim said the suspect purposefully took the palm of his hand and touched her buttocks. Shortly after the contact, the suspect fled on foot.
