A bill aiming to create a more seamless integrated Bay Area transit system that works better for riders and ultimately draws more members of the public back onto transit was introduced this week by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo.
Senate Bill 917 would require transit agencies in the region to work together to develop an integrated transit fare structure, create a Connected Network Plan to support schedule coordination and service standards and develop a single regional transit map and standardized wayfinding system.
“We must act quickly to entice riders back to public transit — and put the rider experience front and center,” Becker said in a press release. “While our transit agencies have made great strides in the past few years with their renewed commitment to integration, there is much more work to be done.
“Right now, riding transit in our region can be a disjointed and unreliable experience. This legislation will help transform our system into a world-class, seamless experience for the public, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving access to jobs and housing for residents.”
Currently, there are 27 independent transit agencies operating in the nine-county Bay Area. Transit agencies use different fare structures, discounts, loyalty programs, wayfinding apps, mapping and branding systems. Between 2001 and 2016, Bay Area bus speeds decreased by 9% while commute times increased by 11%. Only 12% of the population have used transit to commute since 1970. Between 2016 and 2018, ridership across Bay Area public transit systems fell by 5.2%. In comparison, regions with highly integrated networks of local and regional transit services, like Seattle or London, have consistently high levels of transit ridership, according to Becker’s office.
SB 917 will instruct the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and transit agencies to work together to create an integrated fare structure that would become effective July 1, 2024, and adjusted annually thereafter, according to Becker’s office.
Assemblymember Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, is a principal coauthor of SB 917. Other coauthors include Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, Assemblymember Alex Lee, D-San Jose, and Assemblymember Marc Levine, D-Marin County, and Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco.
SB 917 is expected to be heard in the Senate Transportation Committee in the spring.
