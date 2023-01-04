San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain and wind early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.