Despite vocal opposition from residents concerned about noise problems and property damage from demolition, modifications to the site plan and building design of the 1, 2, 3 Waters Park Drive housing project in San Mateo were approved by the Planning Commission Tuesday night.
The approved design revisions included swapping out a townhome for a single-family home, changes to the trash enclosure location and slight reductions in building heights.
During the meeting, members of the public asked the commission not to approve the modifications because of the project’s damages to their families, pets and property. Most members of the public accepted the changes to the trash enclosure and the townhome. Still, they were frustrated with noise, vibrations, property damage and dust during demolition. Many expressed frustration over the city’s lack of help for the neighborhood. Others asked Pulte Homes, the construction company in charge of the project, to make substantial changes to equipment used and construction to mitigate noise and damage to help the residents. Pulte Homes representatives said at the meeting they met with the neighbors to try and address the discussed concerns.
Public comment at the meeting highlighted the constant physical damage to properties, noise, air pollution and vibrations that affect children going to school at home and property in the neighborhood. Commission staff received emails over the last two months from residents about concerns over dust, vibration, construction noise and rodents at the building site and surrounding areas.
A resident from Adrian Avenue said his house shakes due to the construction, and he left his home at times due to the pollution. He asked the commission not to approve the plans until help for the neighbors was provided, and Pulte Homes followed through on their requirements to help the neighbors.
Marty Jones, who lives on David Court, said that the noise vibrations feel like earthquakes every day since construction. He said his kids are stressed based on the construction’s effects, and he wanted accountability from Pulte Homes and the city. He also had anxiety and health concerns around dust, headaches, and the stress of dealing with construction. He urged the commission to consider what the construction has done to their area of San Mateo.
San Mateo Contract Planning Manager Aaron Aknin said the commission only had the power to approve or reject the new design features and could not modify the plan to deal with specific noise issues at that meeting. However, based on the community’s complaints, the commission asked staff to work with the developer, contractor and neighbors to mitigate the construction problems. The commission had also previously required Pulte Homes to install a sound barrier within 30 feet of the properties to address noise problems and were part of the original plan’s conditions. Issues of vibrations and dust were not specifically addressed in the mitigation plan.
Planning Commission Chair Ellen Mallory said she was very disappointed with the pictures and the videos of what was happening at the job site.
“I understand that it is a tight area, but our community deserves the respect of the developer, and I hope that going forward, this project can be respectfully completed and that we can make our residents whole who have been damaged so far by this,” Mallory said.
Commissioner Margaret Williams also said the noise and vibration issues were severe and urged the contractors to make changes to help neighbors.
The San Mateo City Council initially approved the demolition of the existing office buildings and the development of 190 new residential units in February of 2019 by Pulte Homes Construction Company. However, the revised building design was substantial enough to require reapproval from the commission on Tuesday. City staff favored approving the design modifications after they found the modifications meet the California Building Code requirements. The site modifications were necessary to move the trash enclosure to a more suitable area, which neighbors, the commission and the council requested in 2019.
The commission documents said the Waters Park project would include 28 two-story single-family residences, 10 six-unit townhome buildings, six 10-unit townhome buildings, and four 12-unit townhome buildings. The project would have 425 parking spaces, 285 bicycle parking spaces and a publicly accessible, privately-owned trail along Borel Creek. Building heights will remain under the maximum height limit of 45 feet. The site is currently in the demolition phase and prepping utilities, but building the property is currently not happening.
