CuriOdyssey is reopening its doors following an 11-week closure due to the March storms that caused extensive damage to the buildings and ground.
“It has been a long 11 weeks since we’ve been able to welcome guests to visit our animals and explore our science exhibits, and we are so thrilled to get back to serving our community again,” CuriOdyssey’s Executive Director Aragon Burlingham said in a press release. “The support and partnership from San Mateo County and the County Parks department have been essential in getting us to this milestone.”
The San Mateo science museum has spent the last few months fixing extensive damage and power outage issues at the campus from eucalyptus trees falling on the grounds. CuriOdyssey closed March 14 after building roofs, animal habitats, parking lots and other infrastructure were damaged by more than 100 trees falling, with significant damage to the river otter habitat. The March storm saw high winds reaching 50 mph that knocked down trees and power lines throughout the Peninsula, leaving 260,000 Bay Area residents without power. The closure has left the nonprofit museum unable to open the museum or hold events to generate additional revenue, like weddings and spring break camps, which are now back on for the spring and summer. The structural repairs, tree debris removal, fuel costs and loss of income have resulted in losses in the mid-six-figure range, according to CuriOdyssey.
The storm also delayed the finishing touches of the new Bayfront gallery and lab building that will offer new classrooms, exhibits and event space. CuriOdyssey is planning the grand opening for its gallery and lab exhibits June 24. The new exhibit will offer new classrooms, exhibits and event space and is the first addition to the campus in 50 years. The building has 1,200 square feet dedicated to hands-on science exhibits featuring fluid dynamics and weather inspired by the adjacent Bayside, with 1,400 square feet for classrooms and meeting lab space. CuriOdyssey is currently running on generator power until mid-June while San Mateo County works to install special equipment needed to fix a transformer in the Coyote Point Recreation Area. During the outages, more than 100 animals in its protection relied on generators to receive care.
San Mateo County also reopened most of Coyote Point Recreation Area June 1, including three playgrounds, the promenade and beach area, drop-in and reservable picnic sites and the Bay Trail, according to a county press release. The park will be without power as work continues, and two picnic areas and one parking lot will remain closed where debris and large tree removal continue. Restoration of power is expected to occur around mid-June. The southern portion of the San Mateo Bay Trail near Monte Diablo Avenue was closed so the county could work to remove trees that fell. The city of San Mateo closed the trail for work on its North Shoreview Flood Improvement Project in 2020 and recently completed construction and opened the northern section. The Bay Trail is 1.2 miles of paved recreation area near the Coyote Point Recreation Area.
Beginning Saturday, June 3, CuriOdyssey will resume its normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.