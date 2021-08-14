Signaling strong support for San Mateo Union High School District’s top administrator despite allegations of wrongdoing, the district’s Board of Trustees voted to give Superintendent Kevin Skelly a salary increase while extending his contract into 2024.
“There were no issues that would have created a reason not to give him a contract or give a raise,” Trustee Linda Lees Dwyer said. “He received exactly what everyone else deserved. He likes to be treated the way everyone else is. … He’s that kind of leader.”
The 5-0 vote to extend Skelly’s contract came with little board comment aside from a statement of support by Trustee Ligia Andrade Zuniga who noted the decision was made after a review process. Skelly’s salary will increase to nearly $329,000 during the 2021-22 school year with the potential for an additional annual raise until his contract ends or is renewed in 2024.
Skelly faces a 30-day suspension following a recommendation from the Committee on Credentials, the investigative arm of the state’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing for allegations of mismanagement brought by a Mills High School teacher.
He and two other administrators, Dr. Kirk Black, deputy superintendent of Human Resources and Student Services; and Pamela Duszynski, Mills High School principal; are accused by Mills High School teacher Patricia Petersen of negligently disregarding her attempt to blow the whistle on abusive students, urging her to inflate grades and retaliating against her.
The officials lobbied the CTC to reconsider the recommendations but were sent letters last week informing them the COC’s decisions would be upheld. Formal suspensions have not been approved at this point, leaving each administrator still credentialed. The officials still have the opportunity to appeal the suspensions which will be decided through the Attorney General’s Office.
In separate phone interviews after the meeting, trustees Greg Land and Dwyer noted multiple long conversations had already been held in closed session, removing the need for further open discussion. Any criticism of Skelly was given in closed sessions, Land said, calling the process a “respectful way” to provide constructive feedback and declining to share points he may have provided.
Zuniga said she recognizes the public may be left in the dark on various facts given that those discussions are confidential. She stood by her decision to approve the contract after listening to her colleagues with more time on the board and finding that any issues could be rectified, noting her belief in giving people an opportunity to grow.
“Dr. Skelly is not perfect and he might not be the ideal superintendent to a lot of people but we have to always strive for doing better and to give people the chance to redeem themselves,” Zuniga said. “I do know that he does love his job. I can tell he genuinely cares about people. … Now that we know better we should do better.”
Alternatively, Land and Dwyer said they did not take into consideration the potential suspension of Skelly’s education credentials.
Dwyer, who was first elected to the board in 2005, disputed the claims brought against the administrators, asserting the claims were “unfounded based on my review.” She said she’s seen many leaders in her time in office and lauded the “excellent work” of district administrators.
“They are good people,” Dwyer said. “I believe none of the three did anything warranted anything the CTC has done.”
Land also shared disapproval for the CTC’s decision and claimed the investigation was “not done well.” Reflecting on the final appeal process, he said, “we have to see where that lands.”
If the CTC’s suspension is upheld by the Attorney General’s Office, Skelly will still be permitted to hold his position given that an education credential is not required to be an administrator.
Skelly, who was appointed to his role in 2015, declined to comment on the credentials matter but shared appreciation for the board’s decision to extend his contract. With the new school year back for in-person sessions, he said he’s looking forward to ensuring the district’s goals of creating equity, driving connections and leading change.
“I like my job and I appreciate the confidence the board has in my work,” Skelly said. “We have a great culture here and we’re being successful. We’ve made it through the pandemic and I’m excited to do more through this coming year.”
