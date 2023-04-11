A developer with a history of large-scale buildings at the eastern edge of downtown San Mateo may be interested in using the builder’s remedy to bypass city density and height restrictions and raising a current proposal from 75 feet to 85 feet and adding housing.

In March, project developer Windy Hill Property Ventures filed a preliminary application using elements of Senate Bill 330 that would build 353 residential units at 500 E. Fourth Ave. SB 330 went into effect in 2020 and restricts new regulations that would impede new housing development. The builder’s remedy refers to a chapter of SB 330 that says if the city doesn’t have a compliant housing element, it can be used to avoid local zoning requirements.

