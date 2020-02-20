San Mateo police detectives called on local residents Thursday to assist in identifying a person of interest seen in a photo with a woman who has been missing since the 1970s.
Sherry Roach was first identified as missing on June 8, 1976, and detectives were recently given a picture of her standing with an unidentified man. Roach went missing at 17 years old in San Mateo but also had ties to Santa Rosa.
At the time she went missing, Roach was described as a white female with some American Indian heritage, brown hair and blue eyes. She stood 5 feet, 5 inches and weighed 115 pounds, wore glasses and had crooked teeth. Detectives noted she may now have blonde hair.
The man standing next to Roach in the photograph has a dark complexion and large black sideburns. He’s also seen wearing a dark windbreaker jacket with a white zipper, a lighter-colored shirt and a black hat with a buckle around the brim.
Residents with information that could assist detectives in finding either Roach or the unidentified man can contact San Mateo police Detective Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662. Tipsters seeking to remain anonymous can contact the department at (650) 522-7676.
