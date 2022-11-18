Recognizing the surge of catalytic converter thefts both here and in the state, the San Mateo Police Department bought 500 CATGUARD self-install marking kits for the city’s residents.
The device works by placing an ultra-destruct sticker with a unique serial number on a cold catalytic converter. The metal etching fluid is applied over the sticker. Then the engine of the vehicle is started to heat the converter, which results in the unique number from the sticker being etched onto the catalytic converter.
The unique number is registered into the CATGUARD database, which will allow law enforcement to trace the converter to a specific vehicle if the converter is stolen and later recovered. Additionally, vehicle owners can place the two warning stickers on the vehicle to prove enrollment in the database and possibly deter thieves from targeting the vehicle, according to San Mateo police.
The department selected the kits because of their ease. Unlike traditional “etch and sketch” campaigns that require the assistance of mechanics or persons comfortable with power tools, CATGUARD can easily be installed by a layperson.
Still, the department has partnered with three auto body shops across the city: Claremont Automotive (945 S. Claremont St.), E&J Auto Repair (317 S. Norfolk St., No. 3010), and Ma’s Auto Repair & Smog (2660 S. El Camino Real) to assist.
Beginning Nov. 17, 2022, San Mateo residents can sign up at cityofsanmateo.org/CATGUARD. Residents will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis and a limit of one kit per household. The first eligible 500 residents will be notified by email the week of Nov. 28. The department hopes to make more CATGUARD kits available at a later date.
