A San Mateo police officer Monday night spotted a Toyota Corolla with an open hood and trunk and Prius on a jack in a Hillsdale Shopping Center parking lot and discovered the car was stolen, according to police.
At about 10:16 p.m., the officer saw three men standing near the vehicles and they quickly removed the jack from under the Prius, then placed it into the open trunk of the Corolla, according to police.
The officer contacted the subjects and identified one as Michael Violette, 34, of San Mateo, who told the officer he was the owner of the Prius.
However, a records check revealed the vehicle was reported as stolen. Officers identified the other two subjects as Vincent Esquivel, 40, of San Francisco, and Vianey Haro, 41, of Richmond. Officers learned Haro had two outstanding no bail warrants. All three were taken safely into custody without incident. A search incident to arrest on Haro located methamphetamine in a pocket, according to police.
Why aledgedly?
