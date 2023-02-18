Judge Danny Chou, 54, of San Mateo County, has been nominated by the governor to serve as an associate justice of the First District Court of Appeal, Division Five.
He has been a judge at the San Mateo County Superior Court since 2018 and served as an assistant county counsel at the Santa Clara County Counsel’s Office from 2012 to 2018. He served as chief of Complex and Special Litigation at the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office from 2008 to 2012, where he was Chief of Appellate Litigation from 2006 to 2008.
