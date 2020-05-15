A San Mateo man faces felony charges for possessing more than 2 pounds of cocaine, paraphernalia for selling drugs and a loaded handgun, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Steven Ryan Fisher, 38, was arrested on May 1, and is now out of custody after posting $500,000 sometime after May 5, according to Assistant District Attorney Sean Gallagher. Fisher has been charged for possessing narcotics with intent to sell and for possessing a loaded gun in close proximity to the narcotics, Gallagher said.
Fisher was stopped by police at 10 p.m. for a stop sign violation while being on probation and subject to a search for driving with a suspended license, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Police searched Fisher and found $1,651 in his pants pocket, and then proceeded to search his home on the 1600 block of Wellesley Avenue in San Mateo.
In his home, police found the 2 pounds of cocaine in numerous bags, more cash, numerous cellphones, a digital scale and other sales paraphernalia as well as a loaded .40 caliber Beretta handgun underneath a couch.
The case is set for jury trial on Aug. 7.
