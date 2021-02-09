Crime logo 2

A man who had his foot run over while trying to stop his father’s car from being stolen on Colegrove Street in San Mateo is unharmed, while the man allegedly responsible has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

A 44-year-old man was in a house on Colegrove Street, in the Bel Mateo area, when he heard his father’s 2003 Ford Focus vehicle start. When he ran outside, he saw a man pulling out of the driveway in the car. The car window was down, and the victim ran and grabbed hold of the driver and tried to stop him. The driver instead backed out of the driveway and drove onto the street with the victim hanging on. The District Attorney’s Office said the driver was Robinson Gudielchavac, 18, of San Mateo. Both men tried to gain control, and the car swerved close to a car driving by, causing the victim to let go of Gudielchavac to avoid being hit by the parallel car. The victim had his foot run over by his father’s car but avoided any damage as he was wearing steel-toed work boots. The two vehicles sideswiped each other, but no one was injured. Gudielchavac was later found and arrested. He has pleaded not guilty and is in jail on $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is Feb. 22.

