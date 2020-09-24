A 22-year-old San Mateo man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping an underage relative multiple times over the past two years, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Eladio Tajtaj Tzunux has been charged with five felonies, including aggravated sexual assault on a child. The victim does not share Tzunux’s last name.
If convicted, Tzunux faces a sentence of 23 years to life in prison, Wagstaffe said. He’s currently in custody on $1 million bail.
The victim’s father learned about the alleged rapes while transferring data onto Tzunux’s phone, which contained messages between Tzunux and the victim indicating what had happened, Wagstaffe said. The father immediately called police.
