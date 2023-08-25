The San Mateo Public Library’s genealogy collection has been bolstered following a large donation of books and other printed materials from the San Mateo County Genealogy Society aimed at enticing people to learn more about their family history.
The collection features over 2,200 books, journals, maps and atlases covering the United States and San Mateo County and includes basic general information for research. Genealogy is the study of family history and lineage. Some of the collection about the county keeps track of the first families who helped form the city of San Mateo. The material also includes information on people from Great Britain, Ireland, Scotland, other European nations and individual states in America, although the library and society has made it a priority to increase the diversity of options by adding more collections from Mexico, Central America and Asia in the future.
Kara Rosenberg, the president of the San Mateo County Genealogy Society, said the collection’s move from Cañada College to the San Mateo Public Library is to help reach a larger audience, as Cañada College did not have the ideal space and access to reach enough people.
“We are really delighted to have this opportunity to work with the San Mateo Public Library,” Rosenberg said.
The public will also have the opportunity on Tuesdays and Thursdays to meet with Genealogy Society volunteers for one-on-one reference appointments to discuss understanding and using the collections for research.
“We are looking forward to the community stepping forward and asking for help,” Rosenberg said.
The San Mateo Public Library is the only public library that houses a genealogy section on the Peninsula, with the next closest in Santa Clara, according to the city. Deputy City Librarian Rukshana Singh and Supervising Librarian Rita Morin said the library plans to add more resources over the next couple of years and work with its library advisory committees to create a diverse collection. Their goal is to grow the collection and acquire materials beyond Europe. The recent collection was added in March following a discussion and agreement that started in April 2021. The collection will be on the second floor and is for in-house use only.
The library also plans to have several programs to promote genealogy. A grand opening event for the collection will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. On Oct. 7, people can attend an event on digitizing and documenting family history by learning to create a digital family history, scan and restore photos and create an oral history using artificial intelligence. A Genealogy Resource Fair resource fair is set for Oct. 28.
