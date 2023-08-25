The San Mateo Public Library’s genealogy collection has been bolstered following a large donation of books and other printed materials from the San Mateo County Genealogy Society aimed at enticing people to learn more about their family history.

The collection features over 2,200 books, journals, maps and atlases covering the United States and San Mateo County and includes basic general information for research. Genealogy is the study of family history and lineage. Some of the collection about the county keeps track of the first families who helped form the city of San Mateo. The material also includes information on people from Great Britain, Ireland, Scotland, other European nations and individual states in America, although the library and society has made it a priority to increase the diversity of options by adding more collections from Mexico, Central America and Asia in the future.

