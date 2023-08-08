Ching Lee Laundry

A marker honoring the nation’s oldest Chinese laundry is across the street from its former location on First Avenue in downtown San Mateo. The plaque is 36 inches by 24 inches and made of porcelain enamel printed on 16-gauge steel and includes photos of the historic business and background information about Ching Lee’s history and the Chinese immigrant experience in the area.

A marker honoring the nation’s oldest Chinese laundry in San Mateo is now on display at the northwest corner of First Avenue and Claremont Street, providing a history of the area and a local institution.

Ching Lee Laundry opened in 1876 and operated through four generations as a family business before it closed in 2016, with Jacque Yee running the business with her father for the last 30 years. Ching Lee and the surrounding area served as an informal Chinatown and hub of the community before World War II, and Yee is glad to see the business recognized for its history after several years of fundraising to build the marker.

