To help address its housing shortage, the San Mateo City Council is interested in further discussion about using state density bonus laws to set new guidelines and procedures for developers in mixed-use developments.
“The existing law gives us the flexibility to explore these things, so we should move forward. It would mean the city receives more housing than we otherwise would,” Councilmember Joe Goethals said. “I’ve heard loud and clear from some of our residents that they’ve seen plenty of offices and understand the housing shortage that we have, so these are the kinds of tools we need to explore.”
The council indicated its willingness to use the state’s density bonus law to create a more consistent process for new developments, more options for developers and density and floor area requirements for mixed-use projects. The state law allows residential development projects with a certain amount of affordable housing units to receive density bonuses and get concessions or waivers around floor area ratio limitations, height limits and parking requirements. Examples of projects that have used state density bonuses include Kiku Crossing, Concar Passage and Bay Meadows Montara. Height limits exist for San Mateo buildings because of Measure Y, a voter initiative that limits building height to 55 feet and a density limit of 50 units per acre in most areas of the city for 10 years. The measure also allows for heights of up to 75 feet in certain areas of the city like downtown as long as there is an identified community benefit. Voters extended the law in 2020 following a close vote. The city has determined that the state density bonus law for additional height would supersede Measure Y, allowing developers to exceed the city’s height limit through concessions under the law. Given the potential ramifications, the city is interested in creating a more standard and consistent process for new developments to help increase housing. The City Council discussed the issue at its Jan. 18 special meeting. The council was in agreement that further discussion was important in the coming months.
“Broadly speaking, I am willing to explore this sooner rather than later,” Deputy Mayor Diane Papan said.
City staff noted implementing a new process could take place after the city’s housing element, which is scheduled for adoption in 2023. The council expressed interest in having the process and further discussion before the housing element, given the years it will take to complete it. The city’s housing element serves as a blueprint for housing growth and development to meet community needs.
“We should probably be looking at this sooner rather than later because it could mean hundreds of more units, we don’t know for sure, but this is that important,” Councilmember Eric Rodriguez said.
