More than 50 women participated in the first Women’s Boot Camp hosted by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office this past weekend, an effort meant to recruit women to the department.
“It’s important to the sheriff and the department that we represent our community appropriately. All law enforcement does not have enough women doing the job,” Sgt. Javier Acosta, the department’s public information officer, said. “The goal is to encourage women to apply and make them successful.”
The six-week boot camp, held at the College of San Mateo Police Academy Training Center, kicked off Saturday, July 15, with a symposium led by Sheriff Christina Corpus and other women leaders in the county.
The goal, Acosta said, is to grow the number of women employed by the department to 30% of its workforce by 2030. Women currently account for about 17% of department 800 staff. As part of the boot camp, participants will be taken through drills meant to prepare them for the tests they’re required to pass when applying to join the Sheriff’s Office.
“Our goal is diversity,” Acosta said. “We’re doing everything we can to meet that goal.”
Participation in the Women’s Boot Camp is free and women can still register by calling (650) 977-2930.
