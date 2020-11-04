City Council races in San Mateo County closed Tuesday night sending many incumbents back to their seats while others were left to battle it out in tight races against political newcomers.
Redwood City incumbent Alicia Aguirre of District 7 is a front runner in her race with 2,274 votes, or 51.10%, according to the latest semi-official results with the San Mateo County Elections Office. The two running against her are retired police officer Chris Rasmussen who closed the night with 1,669 votes, or 37.51%, and newcomer Mark Wolohan, ending with 507 votes, or 11.39%, according to the results.
The race to represent Redwood City District 3 was too close to call with incumbent Janet Borgens earning 704 votes, or 39.05% and social justice activist Lissette Espinoza-Garnica following closely behind with 687 votes, or 38.10%, according to the results. Public health professional and housing advocate Isabella Chu trailed both candidates with 412 votes, or 22.85%, according to the results. Former mayor Jeff Gee closed the night with a lead to represent District 1, garnering 2,455 votes, or 64.69%, against current Planning Commissioner Nancy Radcliffe having earned 1,340 votes, or 35.31%. Planning Commissioner Michael Smith ran unopposed in District 4.
Vying for one of two seats on the San Carlos City Council, incumbent Ron Collins also ended election night with a lead with 7,245 votes, or 35.52%, according to the results. Just behind is Planning Commissioner John Dugan, with 6,231 votes, or 30.55%, followed by Apple executive David Tom with 3,648 votes, or 17.88% and 18-year-old newcomer JT Eden with 3,275 votes, or 16.05%, according to the results. Inge Tiegel Doherty, a management consultant and the former mayor, ran unopposed to serve as city treasurer.
Rico Medina, the incumbent mayor of San Bruno, also appears to be leading with 7,157 votes, or 60.52%, against Councilwoman Linda Mason who earned 4,668 votes, or 39.48%, according to the results. A council seat also looks promising for incumbent Michael Salazar with 5,930 votes, or 29.84%. The race for the second available seat was too close to call with Planning Commissioner Tom Hamilton receiving 4,170 votes, or 20.98%, and Realtor Stephan Marshall, who earned 4,001 votes, or 20.13%, according to the results. Retired FedEx executive Stephen Seymour earned 3,241 votes, or 16.31%, and microbiologist Jeremy Sarnecky earned 2,530 votes, or 12.73%, according to the results.
San Bruno voters also approved both measures S and X, with 64.79% and 73.51%, respectively. Measure S would impose an additional business license fee of 10% of gross receipts on cannabis businesses in the city, though none exist right now. Measure X increases the city’s hotel tax from 12% to 14% to raise about $370,000 a year for city expenses.
With two seats up for grabs on the Belmont City Council, incumbent Davina Hurt with 6,444 votes, or 40.11% and appointed incumbent Tom McCune with 4,612 votes, or 28.71% appear to have secured their seats though firefighter Ken Loo received 3,888 votes, or 24.2%, which is close, and retiree Pat Cuviello who earned 1,120 votes, or 6.97%, according to the results.
Appearing to secure a seat on the Half Moon Bay City Council is community outreach liaison Joaquin Jimenez who earned 544 votes, or 60.24% to represent District 3, running against incumbent Adam Eisen, earning 359 votes or 39.76%, according to the results. Incumbent Harvey Rarback ran unopposed to represent District 1.
Half Moon Bay voters also approved Measure U, a hotel tax increase from 12% to 15% by July 2022 to raise about $1.5 million a year for city expenses, with 75.23% of the vote.
The race to represent South San Francisco’s District 4 between incumbent Rich Garbarino, earning 2,152 votes, or 49.93%, who trails his challenger, biological researcher James Coleman, receiving 2,158 votes, or 50.07%, was also too close to call. Incumbent Mark Nagales ran unchallenged to represent District 2.
Two seats on the Millbrae City Council look to be going to incumbents Gina Papan with 4,587 votes, or 28.38%, and Ann Schneider with 3,741 votes, or 23.15%, while the numbers between restaurateur You You Xue, who received 3,025 votes, or 18.72% and small business owner Anders Fung, who earned 2,951 votes, or 18.26% was too tight to call. Lawyer Errol Zshornack fell behind the other candidates, earning 1,858 votes, or 11.5%, according to the results.
Two incumbents also appear to be claiming seats on the Foster City Council, including Sam Hindi with 5,531 votes, or 23.96%, and Jon Froomin, who earned 5,230 votes, or 22.65%, according to the results. The numbers between business owner Patrick Sullivan, who received 4,593 votes, or 19.89%, and incumbent Mayor Catherine Mahanpour, with 4,372 votes, or 18.94%, made it to close to call. Businesswoman Latisa Brooks fell behind after receiving 3,362 votes, or 14.56%, according to the results.
As of 5 p.m. Nov. 3, the county Elections Office has received 301,257 vote-by-mail ballots and 28,184 vote center ballots. The next set of results will be released 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, with other results released every few days. The election results will be certified Dec. 3.
