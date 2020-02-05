The goal to top Marin as the leading California county for social progress shows the benefit of new ways to assess regions, says a consultant who will speak at a Wednesday workshop of San Mateo County Supervisors.
Paula Kravitz said the social progress framework is used in California and other parts of the world to help leaders define, measure and manage toward greater equity.
“If you create transparency,” Kravitz said, “It sets up a competitiveness.”
Warren Slocum said Jan. 7 when selected as president of the Board of Supervisors that he wants San Mateo to advance from fourth place on a social progress index ranking among California’s 58 counties.
Slocum said that for the last 80 years people bought into the idea that a strong economy was the ultimate compass. Equity requires asking how many residents share in prosperity and have basic needs for survival, Slocum said.
Marin, Placer and Contra Costa counties are listed ahead of San Mateo in a 2019 ranking for social progress. Tehama County is ranked last, followed by Tulare and Kings counties.
San Mateo County is paying $5,200 to Kravitz for the workshop as well as earlier meetings with County Manager Mike Callagy and follow-up after the Wednesday event.
“There’s a lot of work involved,” Kravitz said. San Mateo County is interested in equity and her fee is far less than what a social progress index would cost for the 20 cities here, she said.
“It’s a little bit of money,” Kravitz said.
She called the social progress framework a very powerful tool.
“I really respect this county — especially the Board of Supervisors,” she said.
Walfred Solorzano, city clerk for East Palo Alto, said Tuesday that the city waived its $528 fee for the meeting room in Cooley Landing Park, at the eastern end of Bay Road in East Palo Alto, where county supervisors will meet.
The San Mateo County Office of Education, a separate organization from county government, will receive a 2020 Sustainability Award from Sustainable San Mateo County at the 21st annual awards dinner held April 2. The awards program recognizes local programs that address environmental impacts, social equity and economic vitality in San Mateo County, according to the Office of Education, which will be recognized for its environmental literacy and sustainability initiative.
State Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, is listed as the emcee for the $150 a ticket event held in the Bayview Dining Room at the College of San Mateo.
