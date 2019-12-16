That’s against the law
An attorney entered a home on South Bayshore Boulevard in San Mateo without the permission of the homeowner, it was reported at 9:06 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
HALF MOON BAY
Attempted burglary. Someone broke a glass door at the rear of a residence and removed screws from the door lock assembly but nothing was taken and no one entered the house on the 300 block of Filbert Street, it was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Burglary. Someone stole construction tools worth $2,450 from a garage on the 600 block of Columbus Street, it was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
Embezzlement. Someone stole $950 from a bank account, it was reported from the 2900 Block of North Cabrillo Highway at 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20.
REDWOOD CITY
Traffic hazard. There was a large rock on Whipple Avenue, it was reported at 9:31 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Disturbance. A man who earlier was urinating in the bushes was harassing employees on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Disturbance. Man was yelling profanities on Woodside Road, it was reported at 9:04 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Loud music complaint. Music was so loud on Nueva Avenue that the walls were shaking, it was reported at 1:28 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
