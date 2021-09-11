Soleless: A man wearing light pants, a white shirt and dark sneakers stole shoes off a front porch on Madison Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft at Walgreens on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Burglary. Someone committed burglary at La Quinta Motor Inn on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported on Chateau Court 1:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Petty theft. Someone committed petty theft at FedEx on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after a subject stop at Speedway Express gas station on South Linden Avenue, it was reported 8:14 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Burglary. Someone committed burglary at JC Kitchen on Utah Avenue, it was reported 2:49 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Assault. Someone committed assault with a deadly weapon on the corner of Cherry and Mayfair avenues, it was reported 5:04 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
