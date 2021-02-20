What’s the root of the problem? Plants were pulled out of the ground on Fifth Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 8:37 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. A catalytic converter worth about $1,500 was stolen from a vehicle on the 110 block of Industrial Road between 5:40-6:06 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12.
Hit-and-run. A truck hit two vehicles while fleeing a theft on El Camino Real at Olive Street, it was reported at 1:27 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Burglary. Someone stole a bicycle worth about $650 from a garage on the 400 block of Emerald Avenue between 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, and 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle and stole a garage door opener worth about $135 on the 200 block of Ruby Avenue, it was reported at 4:27 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
