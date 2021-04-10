Two for one: Someone cut a lock and stole a tow truck with a customer’s silver Mercedes on it on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 8:04 a.m. Sunday, March 28.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious person. Two individuals on bikes wearing black jackets, one with a flashlight on his head, were looking into cars on San Bruno Avenue; it was reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday, March 28.
Petty theft. Someone wearing a black cap and white long-sleeved Adidas shirt stole a $300 leaf blower on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:49 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
Reckless driver. Vehicles were racing and doing doughnuts in a parking lot on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:54 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
Suspicious vehicle. Someone driving a gold Chrysler with a Lyft light was driving through an apartment complex on Admiral Court and looking into other vehicles, it was reported at 3:26 a.m. Friday, March 26.
