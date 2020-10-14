Wonder how this panned out? A resident on Villa Terrace in San Mateo threw a pan at another person, it was reported at 12:43 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. During a heated verbal argument on South Delaware Street someone threatened to shoot another person, it was reported at 4:32 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
Intoxicated subject. A person was stumbling and slurring their words on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone on West Hillsdale Boulevard found a fraudulent withdrawal from their bank account, it was reported at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Accident. An accident on 42nd Avenue and South El Camino Real caused minor injuries. It was reported at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Auto vandalism. Four cars on North Claremont Street were vandalized and had their windows smashed, it was reported at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Harassment. A person was stalked and harassed by their ex-significant other on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:06 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
Accident. An accident occurred on East Third Avenue and South Norfolk Street that caused minor injuries, it was reported at 1:44 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
