Color me surprised: Someone believes they had a $10,000 bounty by the Blue gang after being associated with the Red gang on Atlantic Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported at 4:54 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
BELMONT
Illegal signage. A sign was removed from a center median on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Animal call. A dead raccoon was found on the 100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 7:41 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Animal call. A dead baby deer was found on Hallmark Drive, it was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Illegal signage. A sign was removed from a yard on Arthur Avenue, it was reported at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Vehicle burglary. A resident’s car was broken into through the smashed windows and the glove compartment was rummaged on Mills Avenue, it was reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Illegal signage. A sign was removed from a pole on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
BURLINGAME
Fraud. A resident was scammed into buying $2,000 in gift cards on Larkspur Drive, it was reported at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Intoxicated person. Someone showing public intoxication was treated and transported by EMS on California Drive, it was reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for being drunk in public on Davis Drive, it was reported at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Trespassing. A shoplifter was arrested after being told earlier in the day to not return on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Assault. Someone was arrested for domestic violence from a party at an apartment on Floribunda Avenue, it was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
