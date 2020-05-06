They didn’t get it: Someone told officers they were joking when they attempted to purchase alcohol while under the age of 21 on Broadway, it was reported at 4:01 p.m. Monday, May 4.
Belmont
Arrest. Someone was arrested for minor vandalism and leaving trash behind a building on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 4.
Arrest. Someone wearing a red bandana around their neck was eating food in front of the 7-Eleven they stole on Old County Road, it was reported at 2:12 p.m. Monday, May 4.
Public intoxication. Someone in a white pickup truck with brown and orange stripes had their head tilted over and didn’t appear well on Maywood Drive, it was reported at 5:02 p.m. Saturday, May 2.
Disturbance. Someone with a cane was yelling at another person inside a laundromat on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:43 p.m. Saturday, May 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Sunnyslope Avenue for assault with a deadly weapon, it was reported at 9:43 p.m. Friday, May 1.
Burlingame
Battery. Two residents of a care facility have no recollection of an incident where one individual hit another on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 8:25 p.m. Monday, May 4.
Burglary. A gas station was broken into on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:08 a.m. Monday, May 4.
Grand theft. A storage container was broken into on Stanton Road, it was reported at 9:48 a.m. Monday, May 4.
Malicious mischief. A window of a building was smashed on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 8:51 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
