That’s no way to haggle: A man threatened someone who was hosting an estate sale that he was going to blow his head off on 26th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 10:26 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.
REDWOOD CITY
Reckless driver. A male teenager wearing black gym shorts was riding on an electric scooter in and out of the opposite side of traffic, it was reported 12:19 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
Domestic violence. Someone dressed in a black shirt and pants threw someone against the wall and punched them in the head, then pinned them down on the floor and damaged their laptop, it was reported 8:56 a.m. Thursday, June 3.
Burglary. Someone shattered the driver’s side window of a car and stole a purse that had multiple credit cards inside on Broadway, it was reported 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Grand theft. Someone stole a vehicle on Goodwin Avenue, it was reported 8:58 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at Costco Wholesale on south Airport Boulevard at 7:26 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.
Grand theft. A vehicle was stolen at the corner of Grand and Acacia avenues, and it was reported 5:08 p.m. Monday, May 31.
Burglary. A burglary occurred at Costco Wholesale on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 30.
