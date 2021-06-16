Daily Journal police reports generic logo

That’s no way to haggle: A man threatened someone who was hosting an estate sale that he was going to blow his head off on 26th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 10:26 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.

REDWOOD CITY

Reckless driver. A male teenager wearing black gym shorts was riding on an electric scooter in and out of the opposite side of traffic, it was reported 12:19 p.m. Thursday, June 3.

Domestic violence. Someone dressed in a black shirt and pants threw someone against the wall and punched them in the head, then pinned them down on the floor and damaged their laptop, it was reported 8:56 a.m. Thursday, June 3.

Burglary. Someone shattered the driver’s side window of a car and stole a purse that had multiple credit cards inside on Broadway, it was reported 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.

Grand theft. Someone stole a vehicle on Goodwin Avenue, it was reported 8:58 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at Costco Wholesale on south Airport Boulevard at 7:26 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

Grand theft. A vehicle was stolen at the corner of Grand and Acacia avenues, and it was reported 5:08 p.m. Monday, May 31.

Burglary. A burglary occurred at Costco Wholesale on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 30.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription