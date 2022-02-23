That’s the way the cookie crumbles — Someone was yelling at Girl Scouts on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
MILLBRAE
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle parked on the first block of Victoria Avenue and stole a bag containing a wallet and miscellaneous personal items worth approximately $2,000, it occurred between 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Robbery. A woman on the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue was robbed by two people who stole her purse containing cash, casino chips and credit cards worth approximately $705, it was reported 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Arrest. A on the 400 block of El Camino Real and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, it was reported 9:48 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
