Stop! Hammer time. A person on El Camino Real in Redwood City was disturbing the peace and waving a hammer, it was reported at 6:42 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. During a traffic enforcement stop in a hotel parking lot on El Camino Real, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled to their hotel room, it was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Arrest. Someone on Quarry Road was found in possession of U.S. currency, narcotics and text messages soliciting selling narcotics, it was reported at 2:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a car on Alberta Avenue, it was reported on Thursday, September 9.
Arrest. Someone on Arroyo Avenue was cited and released on a promise to appear for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 1:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
REDWOOD CITY
Vandalism. A person threw a rock through a car window on Delaware Avenue, it was reported at 7:12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Battery. Two people were assaulted by another person in a parking lot on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Disturbance. A person was shouting racial slurs on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Burglary. A commercial burglary occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
