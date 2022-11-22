Not how to clean up your act — Someone was arrested for petty theft of a Dyson vacuum in San Bruno, it was reported 5:44 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
REDWOOD CITY
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Not how to clean up your act — Someone was arrested for petty theft of a Dyson vacuum in San Bruno, it was reported 5:44 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole a bike on Whipple Avenue, it was reported 7:28 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Driving under the influence. Someone was swerving back and forth between lanes on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Arrest. A man was arrested for walking into someone’s house on Cedar Street, it was reported 2:41 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Disturbance. A man was yelling at people and using profanities on Broadway, it was reported 11:26 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Robbery. A woman reported that she was robbed by people with guns on Rolison Road, it was reported 8:42 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Disturbance. A landlord threatened their tenant on Maddux Drive, it was reported 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Burglary. Someone stole items from a white Audi on Wheeler Avenue, it was reported 9:52 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone smashed the vehicle window and took items on Primrose Road, it was reported 8:56 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving while intoxicated on El Camino Real and Broadway, it was reported 8:18 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Arrest. Someone was contacted and arrested for possessing stolen property on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 3:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Cowan Road, it was reported 2:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle and stole items from inside on Primrose Road, it was reported 6:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Trespassing. Someone trespassed onto a business on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from Anza Boulevard, it was reported 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
UnassociatedPress said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.