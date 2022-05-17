Big baby? Someone from East 41st Place in San Mateo listed themselves as an adult child who needs care and had unusual requests on a baby-sitter website, it was reported 1:49 p.m. Monday, May 2.
SAN MATEO
Threat. A man received a text message saying someone was going to kill him unless he sends $2,000, it was reported 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
Fire. A fire started in a car on Palos Verdes Drive and was going toward a building, it was reported 9:17 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone in an orange vest was under an SUV on South Claremont Street making cutting sounds, it was reported 4:33 a.m. Friday, May 6.
Welfare check. A man on South Eldorado Street was rambling, saying somebody wanted to touch his baby, it was reported 1:15 a.m. Thursday, May 5.
Suspicious circumstances. Two buses on East Poplar Avenue had shattered windows and one had a bullet inside, it was reported 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Arrest. A woman on the 2600 block of Fair Oaks Avenue was arrested for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.
Citation. Someone on Hess Road was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, and for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3.
Arrest. A man on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue was arrested for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s mother, it was reported 12:10 a.m. Monday, May 2.
