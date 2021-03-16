Shocking: Someone was blocking a San Mateo resident’s driveway with his car. When confronted, the resident brandished a stun gun, it was reported at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, March 3.
FOSTER CITY
Found property. An ankle monitor that appeared to be cut was found on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Grand theft. Someone tampered with a Foster City resident’s three work vans on Lakeside Drive and stole two catalytic converters, it was reported at 7:58 a.m. Monday, March 1.
Auto burglary. Someone smashed the front passenger window of a vehicle and stole an expired credit card and the vehicle registration on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 7:56 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
Accident. There was an accident with injuries between a vehicle and a bicyclist on Ram Lane, it was reported at 2:48 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
Prowling. Someone attempted to enter a residence on Jupiter Court, it was reported at 8:44 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
