What the BEEP! A gray Kia stopped in the middle of Whipple Avenue in Redwood City and started honking at no one, it was reported at 2:24 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
REDWOOD CITY
Grand theft. An employee stole a lot of money from a business since the end of November on Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported at 1:14 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
Petty theft. Someone wearing all black clothing took beer from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:28 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
Burglary. Security cameras showed two people trying to break in on Discovery Parkway, it was reported at 10:13 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
Gunshots heard. Six rounds of gunshots were heard on Redwood Avenue, it was reported at 8:37 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
Person down. Someone was lying on the sidewalk, face down and not moving on Brewster Avenue, it was reported at 6:26 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
Stolen vehicle. Someone had their vehicle stolen on Chestnut Street, it was reported at 7:49 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
Narcotics. Someone was cited and released after being found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Spring Street, it was reported at 10:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.