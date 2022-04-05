Exhausting — Someone saw a car’s tailpipe in the middle of the road, causing cars to swerve on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Tahoe Drive in Belmont, it was reported 10:41 a.m. Thursday, March 31.
BELMONT
Citation. Someone complained of loud music, talking and smoking on Old County Road, it was reported 11:53 p.m. Friday, April 1.
Citizen assist. Someone lost their phone on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 11:02 p.m. Friday, April 1.
Vandalism. Someone found their car unlocked with damage to its ignition on Old County Road, it was reported 1:49 p.m. Friday, April 1.
Abandoned vehicle. Someone left their vehicle parked for a month on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 4:31 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. A man on Ranger Circle left his keys and cellphone on his car roof and someone took them, the man managed to recover the cellphone without the SIM card, it was reported 7:12 p.m. Monday, March 28.
Reckless driving. A vehicle ran two stop signs on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported 5:34 p.m. Monday, March 28.
ID theft. Someone on Promontory Point Lan hacked into a computer and opened up an email account, it was reported 1:58 p.m. Monday, March 28.
